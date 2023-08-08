Colombia's Ecopetrol posts 61% drop in second quarter net profit

BOGOTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's national oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN reported on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit slid 61% from the year-earlier period to settle at 4.087 trillion pesos.

The majority state-owned company's revenue fell nearly 22% to total 34.3 trillion pesos, Ecopetrol announced in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

