News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's Ecopetrol posts 61% drop in second quarter net profit

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

August 08, 2023 — 06:21 pm EDT

Written by Valentine Hilaire and Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Colombia's national oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN reported on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit slid 61% from the year-earlier period to settle at 4.087 trillion pesos.

The majority state-owned company's revenue fell nearly 22% to total 34.3 trillion pesos, Ecopetrol announced in a statement.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.