Colombia's Ecopetrol posts 181% surge in Q2 net profit as prices rise

Valentine Hilaire Reuters
Noe Torres Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit rose 181%, boosted by higher oil prices and production volume.

Ecopetrol's net profit stood at 10.5 trillion pesos ($2.4 billion).

The firm's revenues jumped 125% to 43.9 trillion pesos, pushed by the rise in oil and gas prices and a positive exchange rate, the company added.

The oil company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 135.6% to 22.2 trillion pesos.

"Ecopetrol's figures at the end of June 2022 mark a new historic milestone for the company, having achieved the best results quarterly financials and half-year results in our history," Ecopetrol Chief Executive Felipe Bayon said in a statement.

Ecopetrol's results follow positive earnings reports from regional peers, Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, known as Pemex, and Brazilian counterpart Petroleo Brasileiro, which is referred to as Petrobras.

The Brazilian company posted a quarterly net income of $10.5 billion, beating analysts' expectations, while Pemex reported its net profit soared more than ninefold to $6.5 billion, helped by surging prices.

($1 = 4,313.30 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres)

