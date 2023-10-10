News & Insights

Colombia's Ecopetrol opens US trading unit in Houston

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

October 10, 2023 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN has opened a marketing and trading subsidiary in the United States as it looks to build its client base in North America, it said on Tuesday.

Ecopetrol US Trading is located in Houston, Texas, and will strengthen the company's relationships with clients via a local support team, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

The subsidiary is Ecopetrol's second marketing and trading unit. The company opened Ecopetrol Trading Asia - based out of Singapore - in 2022.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Mark Porter)

