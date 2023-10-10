Colombia's Ecopetrol opens US trading unit in Houston

BOGOTA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN has opened a marketing and trading subsidiary in the United States as it looks to build its client base in North America, it said on Tuesday.

Ecopetrol US Trading is located in Houston, Texas, and will strengthen the company's relationships with clients via a local support team, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

The subsidiary is Ecopetrol's second marketing and trading unit. The company opened Ecopetrol Trading Asia - based out of Singapore - in 2022.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.