Colombia's Ecopetrol issues $2 bln in bonds amid high demand

BOGOTA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Colombia state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN said on Tuesday it had issued $2 billion in international bonds in a triply-oversubscribed operation to raise funds to pay debt and make investments this year.

The funds will go toward paying off debt the company took on in 2021 to buy its stake in electricity generator ISA ISA.CN and to finance its 2023 investment plan, which includes refinancing some of its debt obligations, Ecopetrol said in a statement.

"The issue book reached a value of more than $6 billion, approximately equivalent to three times the amount issued and had demand from about 320 investors in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America," the company said.

The 10-year paper has a yield of 9% and a coupon rate of 8.875%.

"The conditions evidence a better market environment at the start of 2023 and ratify the confidence of investors and the international financial sector in the company," Ecopetrol added.

The company had soaring quarterly profits last year amid higher oil prices and a strong U.S dollar. Third-quarter net profits more than doubled to 9.51 trillion pesos.

Ecopetrol plans to invest up to 29.8 trillion pesos, about $6.19 billion, in 2023, the majority focused on ensuring Colombia's energy security and financial stability.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Josie Kao)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.