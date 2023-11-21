Colombia's Ecopetrol examining gas imports from Venezuela -statement

News & Insights

November 21, 2023

Reuters

BOGOTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN is exploring an offer from Venezuela's PDVSA to supply the Andean country with gas from December 2024, it said on Tuesday.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said during a visit to Venezuela over the weekend it was "very likely" that Ecopetrol and Venezuela's state-owned oil company would start working on projects together.

"Ecopetrol is analyzing the alternatives presented by PDVSA during the Colombian government's recent visit to the neighboring country," the statement said.

Options being considered include bilateral projects to supply Colombia with gas via the transnational Antonio Ricaurte pipeline, it added.

