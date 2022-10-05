Colombia's Ecopetrol CEO hails plan to drop extractive export tax

BOGOTA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN on Wednesday welcomed the removal of a planned tax on exports of oil and coal from the government's proposed fiscal reform, in favor of a gradual profit-based surcharge.

The government of President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, is working to pass fiscal reform in the country's congress to raise an additional 22 trillion pesos ($4.91 billion) per year to finance ambitious social programs aimed at combating poverty and inequality.

As of a week ago, the proposed reform sought to impose an additional 5% income tax on mining and oil companies and a 20% tax on exports, upsetting companies and business groups in the extractive industries.

Proposed export taxes included an additional levy on coal once prices hit $86 per tonne and $71 per barrel for oil.

"We received this news in the best way in Ecopetrol," the company's Chief Executive Felipe Bayon told reporters in Cartagena. "I welcome that it isn't an export tax per barrel, but a surcharge."

The proposed surcharge on the extractive sector would fall from 10% in 2023 to 5% in 2025, and suggested export taxes were eliminated, according to the government's latest presentation of the reform.

Ecopetrol is evaluating how the changes to the proposed fiscal reform will affect the company, Bayon added.

The company initially forecast the reform would cost it 4 trillion to 5 trillion pesos ($892 million to $1.12 billion).

The updated reform also proposes a 3% surcharge for hydroelectric companies for 2023 to 2026, according to the government presentation, growth in the sector.

($1 = 4,484.74 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Alistair Bell)

