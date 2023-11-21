News & Insights

Colombia's Ecopetrol analyzing possibility of importing natural gas from Venezuela

November 21, 2023

BOGOTA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Colombia's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN is exploring an offer from Venezuela's PDVSA to supply the Andean country with gas from December 2024, it said on Tuesday.

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro said during a visit to Venezuela over the weekend it was "very likely" that Ecopetrol and Venezuela's state-owned oil company would start working on projects together.

