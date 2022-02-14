US Markets

Colombia's economy grew more than 10.2% in 2021, President Duque says

Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Colombia's economy expanded by more than 10.2% in 2021, the strongest rate in recent history, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.

The figure is higher than the median given by analysts in a recent Reuters poll, in which the market forecast growth of 10% in Latin America's fourth-largest economy last year.

The economic growth follows a record contraction of 6.8% in 2020 amid measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In 2021 the Colombian economy grew more than 10.2%, which means we have achieved the greatest economic growth in the history of our republic," Duque said at an event in Belgian capital Brussels.

"This shows our resilience, and it is very important to say this is growth with sustainability," he added.

The government's DANE statistics agency will publish information regarding Colombia's gross domestic product (GDP) during 2021 on Tuesday.

The expansion of the Andean country's economy was driven by households spending savings accumulated during the pandemic, as well as strong fiscal spending and historically low interest rates, analysts say.

The government is targeting economic growth of 5% in 2022, which is higher than analysts' forecast of 4.1%.

