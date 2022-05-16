US Markets

Colombia's economy grew 8.5% in Q1, beating expectations

Oliver Griffin Reuters
Colombia's economy grew 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Monday, though analysts have warned inflationary pressures could temper growth later in the year.

The result was above median predictions in a Reuters poll last week, which forecast the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 7.5%.

