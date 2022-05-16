Colombia's economy grew 8.5% in Q1, beating expectations

BOGOTA, May 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 8.5% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Monday, though analysts have warned inflationary pressures could temper growth later in the year.

The result was above median predictions in a Reuters poll last week, which forecast the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would grow by 7.5%.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.