Colombia's economy grew 3.3% in 2019 versus year before, above market prediction

BOGOTA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy expanded 3.3% during 2019 led by financial services, public spending and commerce, the government's statistics agency said on Friday, beating market expectations.

Analysts had predicted growth of 3.2% during the year, while the government had targeted a more-optimistic expansion of 3.6%.

Fourth quarter growth also beat market expectations, coming in at 3.4%, above the 3.3% predicted by analysts.

Annual growth was led by financial services, which expanded 5.7%, public spending on defense, health and education, which grew 4.9% and transport, housing and food commerce, which also expanded 4.9%.

The same categories led expansion in the fourth quarter. Public spending on defense, health and education was up 4.9%, while transport, housing and food commerce grew 4.7% and financial services expanded by 4.6%.

Though Colombia's growth figures put it among the healthiest economies in the region, unemployment has long hovered around 10% and demands over social issues sparked widespread protests late last year.

The country's economy is worth a total of 1.06 trillion pesos, about $313.7 billion, the agency said.

