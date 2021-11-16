Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in third quarter, beating market expectations

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Tuesday, higher than predictions from analysts.

Analysts said in a Reuters poll last week the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by 12%, citing robust domestic demand and good recovery across sectors including manufacturing and retail.

The expansion represents a sharp contrast to the 8.4% contraction seen between July and September last year, when Latin America's fourth-largest economy was struggling under the weight of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Since September, Colombia's central bank has entered a cycle of interest rate raises amid faster-than-expected economic recovery and rising inflation.

The monetary policy authority raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in September and 50 basis points in October, taking the rate to a current 2.50%, after previously holding it at a historic low of 1.75% since September 2020.

Expansion in the third quarter was led by the commerce, creative, and manufacturing sectors, which expanded by 33.8%, 32% and 18.8% respectively, the government's DANE statistics agency said.

The finance, real estate, agriculture, and construction sectors expanded just 2.1%, 2.0%, 1.3%, and 0.8%.

The economy grew by 5.7% compared with the second quarter of 2021, DANE added.

The median forecast by analysts in the Reuters poll was just below the central bank's estimate for third-quarter GDP growth, which the monetary authority pegged at 12.7%.

Colombia's economy is expected to grow 9.25% this year according to analysts, while the central bank's technical team has increased its full-year GDP forecast to 9.8%, from 7.5% previously.

The government forecasts economic growth in 2021 of 8.5%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin, Editing by William Maclean)

