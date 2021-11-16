US Markets

Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in Q3, above expectations

Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUIS JAIME ACOSTA

Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Tuesday, higher than predictions from analysts.

Analysts said in a Reuters poll last week the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by 12%, citing robust domestic demand and good recovery across sectors including manufacturing and retail.

