Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in Q3, above expectations

Corrects to show third quarter GDP growth was 13.2%, not 12.8%

BOGOTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 13.2% in the third quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Tuesday, higher than predictions from analysts.

Analysts said in a Reuters poll last week the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would expand by 12%, citing robust domestic demand and good recovery across sectors including manufacturing and retail.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.