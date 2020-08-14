Colombia's economy grew 1.4% in first quarter, gov't says, revising up from 1.1%

BOGOTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 1.4% in the first quarter, the country's statistics agency said, revising the figure up from an original 1.1%.

The economy is expected to have shrunk in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

