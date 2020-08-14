US Markets

Colombia's economy grew 1.4% in first quarter, gov't says, revising up from 1.1%

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's economy grew 1.4% in the first quarter, the country's statistics agency said, revising the figure up from an original 1.1%.

BOGOTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 1.4% in the first quarter, the country's statistics agency said, revising the figure up from an original 1.1%.

The economy is expected to have shrunk in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular