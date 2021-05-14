Colombia's economy expanded 1.1% in Q1, beating forecasts

Adds further figures, context

BOGOTA, May 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the year-earlier period, the government said on Friday, as certain sectors reopened despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The expansion handily beat median predictions from analysts, who forecast the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 1%.

It also marked a significant turnaround from the fourth quarter of last year, when Colombia's GDP shrank by 3.6%.

"After three consecutive quarters with year-on-year contractions, we are seeing, in this first quarter of 2021, the first real expansion, by 1.1%," Juan Daniel Oviedo, head of government statistics agency DANE said.

The economy contracted 4.2% and 3.6% in January and February respectively, before expanding by 11.8% in March.

While mining activities shrank by 15% and construction by 6%, the recreational sector grew by 7.6% and financial services expanded by 4.9%, DANE said.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the economy grew by 2.9% in the first quarter of this year.

Colombia's central bank expects Latin America's fourth-largest economy to expand 6% this year. The bank raised its growth outlook for the year from 5.2% at its meeting last month.

