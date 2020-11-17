Colombia's economy contracted 9% in third quarter, more than predicted

BOGOTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy shrank 9% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said on Tuesday, as it continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a long lockdown.

The contraction was more severe than the median prediction by analysts, who said the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 8.7%.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

