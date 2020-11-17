US Markets

Colombia's economy contracted 9% in third quarter, more than predicted

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's economy shrank 9% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said on Tuesday, as it continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a long lockdown.

BOGOTA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy shrank 9% in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, the government said on Tuesday, as it continues to feel the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and a long lockdown.

The contraction was more severe than the median prediction by analysts, who said the Andean country's gross domestic product (GDP) would contract by 8.7%.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular