Colombia's economy contracted 15.7% in second quarter, gov't says

BOGOTA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Colombia's economy shrank 15.7% in the second quarter compared with the same quarter the year before, because of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus, the government's statistics agency said on Friday.

Analysts had predicted the Andean country's economy would suffer the worst contraction in its history during the quarter - estimating a shrinkage of 16%.

The recreation and entertainment sector, commerce and construction were the worst-performing areas during the second quarter, the agency said.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

