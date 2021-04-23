Colombia's Davivienda raises $500 mln in international bonds

BOGOTA, April 23 (Reuters) - Colombia's Banco Davivienda has issued $500 million in perpetual international hybrid bonds in an over-subscribed offer, Citigroup said in a statement on Friday.

The bonds issued by Davivienda DVI_p.CN on Thursday have a yield of 6.65%, said Citi, which acted as global coordinator for the issue.

The bond issue drew demand for $1.7 billion, more than three times what as offered, Citi said.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Dan Grebler)

