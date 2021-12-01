US Markets

Colombia's current account deficit doubled in first nine months of 2021

Contributor
Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Published

Colombia's current account deficit almost doubled from January to September to $12.6 billion from the year-earlier period, partly because of imports exceeding exports, the central bank said on Wednesday.

BOGOTA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Colombia's current account deficit almost doubled from January to September to $12.6 billion from the year-earlier period, partly because of imports exceeding exports, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The deficit represents 5.4% of Colombia's gross domestic product (GDP). In the nine months through September 2020, the deficit was $6.49 billion, equal to 3.3% of the Andean country's GDP.

In the third quarter alone, Colombia's deficit rose 19.2% to $5.12 billion dollars, compared with the same period last year and was equivalent to 6.4% of GDP.

The imbalance in Colombia's current account - which registers the financial flows the country exchanges with the rest of the world's economies - is due to imports outstripping exports, creating a negative trade balance, as well as outflows of gains on foreign investment.

The deficit was partially offset by income from remittances from abroad, the bank added in a statement.

Direct foreign investment rose 32.8% during the period versus the first nine months of last year, to $7.16 billion.

At the end of October, the central bank projected Colombia's current account deficit would hit 5.3% of GDP this year, up from a previous estimate of 5%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Peter Cooney)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular