Colombia's Congress approves record $119 billion budget for 2024

BOGOTA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's Congress on Wednesday approved the government's budget for 2024, a record 502.6 trillion pesos ($119 billion), which will be focused on reactivating the stalled economy.

The sum represents an increase of 18.9% versus this year's budget.

Colombia's Senate passed the budget with 59 votes in favor and seven against. The bill passed the lower house with 105 votes in favor and 21 votes against.

Leftist President Gustavo Petro won the 2022 election on pledges to increase social spending and tackle poverty and inequality. Some 99.6 trillion pesos ($23.6 billion) of the budget is earmarked for social spending.

Government operations will require 308.2 trillion pesos, according to the bill, while 94.52 trillion pesos will pay down debt.

The increase in funding includes higher public-sector salaries and pensions, which must rise at the rate of inflation.

Education will receive 70.4 trillion pesos, while 61.5 trillion pesos will be spent on health and social security. Defense will receive about 56 trillion pesos, while the Ministry of Mines and Energy will get some 12.6 trillion pesos, the government said.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy is forecast to grow 0.9% this year, according to the central bank, a figure well below the 7.3% growth the country saw in 2022.

($1 = 4,222.09 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

