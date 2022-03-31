US Markets

Colombia's central bank raises interest rate to 5%, less than expected

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAIME SALDARRIAGA

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5% on Thursday, significantly lower than expected.

BOGOTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 5% on Thursday, significantly lower than expected.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with five policymakers backing the 100 basis point increase and the remainder voting for a 150 basis point uptick.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll last week - 13 of 16 - estimated the seven-member board would raise borrowing costs to 5.50%.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular