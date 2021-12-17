Colombia's central bank raises interest rate by 50 basis points to 3%

BOGOTA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3% on Friday, as policymakers look to tamp down rising inflation amid a recent increase in the minimum wage for 2022.

The board was once again divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with four policymakers backing a half-point uptick and the remainder backing a 75 basis-point increase.

The decision was in line with predictions by analysts, who said in a Reuters survey last week that a majority of the seven-member board was likely to back a half-point increase.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

