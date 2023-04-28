News & Insights

Colombia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 13.25% in split vote

Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

April 28, 2023 — 02:25 pm EDT

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, April 28 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 13.25% on Friday, surprising the market, where a majority of analysts had forecast a halt to rate hikes.

Fifteen of 26 analysts in a Reuters survey last week predicted the seven-member board will hold the rate at 13%, while the remaining 11 projected a 25 basis point increase 13.25%.

Incoming Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who will take office on May 1, told local radio on Thursday he expected a hold because of a reduction in food price inflation.

The bank's technical team updated its growth forecast for 2023 for Latin America's fourth-largest economy to 1%, up from 0.84%.

