Colombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 9%

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 150 basis points to 9% - in line with market expectations - on Friday, taking the rate to its highest level since February 2009, as it continues hikes in response to persistent inflation pressures.

The board was divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with six policymakers backing the 150-point increase, while one voted for a more dovish 100 basis-point uptick, bank board chief Leonardo Villar said in a statement.

A recent Reuters poll found 10 out of 14 analysts expect the board to raise interest rates by 150 basis points to 9%, the highest level since February 2009.

The bank's technical team also raised its 2022 economic growth outlook for the Andean country, Villar said.

"There is still excess demand, with continuing strong economic activity. The technical team has revised the growth forecast for 2022 upwards from 6.3% to 6.9%," Villar said.

Finance Minister Jose Manuel Restrepo, who sits on the seven-member board, defended the rate rise as necessary to tackle inflation.

The Andean country's annual inflation hit 9.67% in June, its highest level since 2000 and more than triple the bank's targeted 3%.

"It's still considered that there isn't just inflation caused by supply, but secondary inflation where action is needed through decisions like the ones announced today," Restrepo said.

Forecasts suggest inflation will remain above the target for longer than desired, Villar added, though adding future rate hikes would likely be smaller.

"With information today ... any possible (future) interest rate adjustment would likely be lower than what we have seen so far," Villar said.

Seven of the analysts in the poll expect this to be the last rate rise, while the rest said they expect one more increase before the upward cycle ends.

On Thursday, Colombia's incoming finance minister, Jose Antonio Ocampo, said interest rate hikes have a limited capacity to rein in accelerating inflation and raised concerns of how high rates would affect economic growth.

