Colombia's central bank raises benchmark interest rate to 2.5%

Colombia's central bank board raised the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.5% on Friday, accelerating rate increases meant to control inflation that is well above the target rate.

The board was once again divided on how sharply to increase the rate, with five policymakers backing a half-point uptick and the remainder backing a quarter-point increase.

The bank also raised its outlook for economic growth this year to 9.8%, from 8.6% previously.

Of the 19 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll last week, 10 predicted a 25 basis point increase, while the remaining nine projected an increase to 2.5%.

