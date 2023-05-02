News & Insights

Colombia's central bank raises 2023 inflation forecast to 9.5%

May 02, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

BOGOTA, May 2 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2023 inflation amid persistent consumer price growth, which could push the bank board to raise its benchmark interest rate beyond market expectations.

The technical team revised its inflation forecast for this year to 9.5%, from a previous estimate of 8.7%, adding it expects Latin America's fourth-largest economy to post growth of 3% for the first-quarter, versus the year-earlier period.

