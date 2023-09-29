News & Insights

US Markets

Colombia's central bank holds rate at 13.25% after majority vote

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

September 29, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas for Reuters ->

By Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas

BOGOTA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank on Friday held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the third time in a row, citing stubborn inflation that, while slowing, remains high and far from the bank's target.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at 13.25% was backed by five of the seven board members. Two of the members backed a cut of 25 basis points.

All 21 analysts surveyed forecast the bank would hold the rate stable as it has done since June due to stubborn inflation. The board in June ended a tightening cycle during which it hiked the benchmark interest rate by 1,150 basis points.

"The majority of the board considers that, with the information available, it is not prudent to begin a process of reducing interest rates," bank board chief Leonardo Villar said in a statement, adding that inflation remains persistent and that consumer price growth in August was higher than expected.

While Colombia's 12-month inflation through August slowed to 11.43%, the metric remains almost four times the bank's 3% goal. A Reuters poll on Friday found the median forecast from 16 analysts put 12-month inflation through September at 10.98%.

The analysts also forecast Colombia's inflation would end 2023 and 2024 at 9.30% and 5.10% respectively.

The split decision follows comments last week from board members Roberto Steiner and Finance Minister Ricardo Bonilla, who represents the government on the board.

Bonilla said he would push for a rate cut in the meeting, while Steiner said a cut would be imprudent.

The central bank's technical team expects Colombia's economy to grow 0.9% this year, versus an expansion of 7.3% in 2022.

Analysts who do expect rate cuts this year suggest they will be less pronounced than previously forecast. According to the median, the rate is expected to finish this year at 12.5%, about 100 basis points higher than estimated in last month's survey.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra and Carlos Vargas Writing by Oliver Griffin; editing by Timothy Gardner and Cynthia Osterman)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.