Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%, as expected

Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Thursday, as expected by the market.

The unanimous decision met the predictions of all analysts in a Reuters survey last week. The board is expected to hold the rate until sometime next year.

