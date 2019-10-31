Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%, as expected

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Thursday, as expected by the market.

The unanimous decision met the predictions of all analysts in a Reuters survey last week. The board is expected to hold the rate until sometime next year.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

