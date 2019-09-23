US Markets

Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%, as expected

Colombia's central bank board unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Monday, as expected by the market.

The board also raised its growth prediction for this year to 3.2% from 3%, taking it closer to the government target of 3.6%.

The decision met the predictions of all analysts in a Reuters survey last week. The board is expected to hold the rate until next year.

