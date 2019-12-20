Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Friday, as expected by the market.

The decision met the predictions of all analysts in a Reuters survey last week. Those polled expect the board to hold the rate throughout 2020.

