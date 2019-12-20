US Markets

Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 4.25%

Contributor
Bogota newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Friday, as expected by the market.

BOGOTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank unanimously held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25% yet again at its meeting on Friday, as expected by the market.

The decision met the predictions of all analysts in a Reuters survey last week. Those polled expect the board to hold the rate throughout 2020.

(Reporting by Bogota newsroom; editing by Diane Craft)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular