Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%, as expected
BOGOTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% at its meeting on Friday, meeting market expectations.
All 13 analysts in a Reuters survey this month predicted the board would hold the rate at 1.75%.
The decision was backed by all of the seven board members.
(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)
((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.