Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%, as expected

Oliver Griffin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

BOGOTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% at its meeting on Friday, meeting market expectations.

All 13 analysts in a Reuters survey this month predicted the board would hold the rate at 1.75%.

The decision was backed by all of the seven board members.

