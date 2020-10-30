Colombia's central bank holds key lending rate at 1.75%, as expected

BOGOTA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 1.75% at its meeting on Friday, meeting market expectations.

All 13 analysts in a Reuters survey this month predicted the board would hold the rate at 1.75%.

The decision was backed by all of the seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.