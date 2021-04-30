Colombia's central bank holds interest rate steady, raises growth outlook

BOGOTA, April 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board kept the benchmark interest rate at 1.75% for the seventh consecutive month in a majority decision on Friday, as part of an expansive monetary policy aimed at supporting economic recovery.

Sixteen analysts agreed in a Reuters survey last week the seven-member board would keep the rate steady, although a market majority now expects the rate to rise before the end of the year.

The bank also raised its economic growth outlook for the year to 6%, from 5.2% previously.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

