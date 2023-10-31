Colombia's central bank holds benchmark interest rate at 13.25%, as predicted

BOGOTA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank held the benchmark interest rate at 13.25% for the fourth time in a row on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over the impact of the El Nino weather phenomena on inflation and gasoline price pressures.

The decision to keep borrowing costs at 13.25% was backed by five of the seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin)

