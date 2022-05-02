Colombia's central bank forecasts 7.1% inflation in 2022

Adds more information

BOGOTA, May 2 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank raised its inflation forecast for 2022 to 7.1%, from a previous estimate of 4.3%, amid pressure on global supply chains, the impact of the war in Ukraine and domestic demand.

The new estimates from the central bank's technical team, on which the bank's board bases its monetary policy, take inflation forecasts further from the entity's long-term 3% target.

Consumer prices in Colombia rose 8.53% in the 12 months through March.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine has intensified ... upward pressures, particularly on the international prices of some goods and agricultural inputs, energy and oil," the bank said in a statement.

Runaway inflation was the main driver behind the bank's decision to raise its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 6% last Friday, the highest since May 2017.

Since it began a cycle of raising interest rates in September last year, Colombia's monetary authority has raised the borrowing costs by 425 basis points.

Analysts expect 12-month inflation at the end of April to have risen to 8.78%, according to the median results taken from a Reuters poll, while monthly inflation could have increased 0.82%.

The analysts also increased their forecasts for inflation at the end of 2022 to 7.1%, from 6.40% in the previous survey.

Looking to the end of 2023, the central bank's technical team forecast inflation of 4.8%, compared with the 3.4% level it projected during its January report.

In the recent poll, analysts raised their inflation outlook in 2023 to 4.4%, compared with a previously expected 3.80%.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.