Colombia's central bank forecast to raise benchmark interest rate to 9%

BOGOTA, July 29 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board will meet on Friday, with analysts forecasting it could raise its benchmark interest rate to 9% amid persistent inflationary pressure, even though the upward monetary cycle could be nearing its end.

A recent Reuters poll found 10 out of 14 analysts expect the board to raise interest rates by 150 basis points to 9%, the highest level since February 2009.

"The persistence of inflationary pressure, the robust data on (economic) activity and the more aggressive tone by the U.S. Federal Reserve would support the raise," said David Cubides, director of economic research at stockbroker Alianza, who expects a rise of 150 basis points.

Colombia's central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by 575 basis points since starting an upward cycle last September to 7.5% in a bid to control inflation.

The Andean country's annual inflation hit 9.67% in June, it's highest level since 2000 and more than triple the bank's targeted 3%.

Seven of the analysts in the poll expect this to be the last rate rise, while the rest said they expect one more increase before the upward cycle ends.

On Thursday, Colombia's incoming finance minister, Jose Antonio Ocampo, said interest rate hikes have a limited capacity to rein in accelerating inflation and raised concerns of how high rates would affect economic growth.

Analysts have dismissed suggestions the bank will take steps to contain the depreciation of the peso versus the dollar.

