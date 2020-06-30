Colombia's central bank cuts rate to 2.5%, takes liquidity measures

Adds quotes, details

BOGOTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% on Tuesday and announced further liquidity measures, as an ongoing coronavirus lockdown and low oil prices batter the economy.

The decision, backed by five of the seven board members, took borrowing costs to a new historic low. The two remaining policymakers voted for a 50-point cut.

"The downward revisions of local and global growth suggest a substantial expansion of excess productive capacity and further deterioration of the labor market," the board said in a statement.

Deterioration in demand and employment and excess productive capacity will continue to reduce inflation expectations below the long-term 3% target rate, the board said. Twelve-month inflation was 2.85% in May.

Recent rate cuts have been "a change of pace," board chief Juan Jose Echavarria said in a virtual news conference.

"Of course, at some point we will have to stop, but the time to do so will be determined by the economy," Echavarria said, adding he would see "no problem" with negative rates.

The bank's technical team will release new economic projections in July, Echavarria added.

"It is very possible that the projections are worse than we had said, partly because projections are changing the world over," he said.

The bank currently predicts economic contraction of between 2% and 7% for the year, while the government predicts a contraction of 5.5%.

The bank will continue offering forward auctions in dollars during July, it said in a separate statement, as well as public debt repos. The first repo auction, for 1 trillion pesos, will take place on July 2.

The board cut the rate by half a percentage point at its meetings in March, April and May and has already taken repeated liquidity measures.

Colombia started a national quarantine in late March. It is set to last until July 15.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin, Nelson Bocanegra, Julia Symmes Cobb and Carlos Vargas Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

