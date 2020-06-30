Colombia's central bank cuts key lending rate to 2.5%

BOGOTA, June 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.5% on Tuesday, as an ongoing coronavirus lockdown and low oil prices batter the economy.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters survey last week expected a cut of 25 basis points, with a minority predicting a cut of 50 basis points.

The decision was backed by five of the seven board members and the bank also announced continued liquidity measures.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

