Colombia's central bank cuts key lending rate to 2%

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 2% on Monday, in what analysts say is likely the last move in a reduction cycle meant to boost the economy amid the coronavirus.

In a Reuters survey last week 16 of 17 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points, where it will stay for the remainder of 2020.

The decision was backed by all seven board members.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.