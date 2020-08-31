US Markets

Colombia's central bank cuts key lending rate to 2%

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 2% on Monday, in what analysts say is likely the last move in a reduction cycle meant to boost the economy amid the coronavirus.

BOGOTA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 2% on Monday, in what analysts say is likely the last move in a reduction cycle meant to boost the economy amid the coronavirus.

In a Reuters survey last week 16 of 17 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points, where it will stay for the remainder of 2020.

The decision was backed by all seven board members.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular