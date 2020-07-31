US Markets

Colombia's central bank cuts key lending rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%

Contributor
Julia Symmes Cobb Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to 2.25% on Friday, as an ongoing coronavirus lockdown and low oil prices batter the economy.

BOGOTA, July 31 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank technical team has changed its gross domestic product contraction estimate for this year to between 6% and 10%, down from a previous range of 2% to 7%.

Consumer price growth will be between 1% and 2%, the head of the central bank board said in a press briefing on Friday, well below the long-term target rate of 3%.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chris Reese)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

