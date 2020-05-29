US Markets

Colombia's central bank cuts interest rate to historic low of 2.75%

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to a historic low of 2.75% on Friday, as policymakers continue trying to stoke the economy during the nationwide coronavirus quarantine.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters survey last week had expected cuts of 50 basis points, with a minority predicting cuts of other amounts.

The decision was backed by five of the seven board members.

