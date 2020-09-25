US Markets

Colombia's central bank cuts interest rate to 1.75%

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 1.75% on Friday, in line with a narrow majority of analyst predictions.

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 1.75% on Friday, in line with a narrow majority of analyst predictions.

In a Reuters survey this week 14 of 26 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points.

The decision was backed by four of the seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular