Colombia's central bank cuts interest rate to 1.75%

BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 1.75% on Friday, in line with a narrow majority of analyst predictions.

In a Reuters survey this week 14 of 26 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points.

The decision was backed by four of the seven board members.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

