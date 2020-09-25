Colombia's central bank cuts interest rate to 1.75%
BOGOTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank board cut the benchmark interest rate to a historic low of 1.75% on Friday, in line with a narrow majority of analyst predictions.
In a Reuters survey this week 14 of 26 analysts polled said the seven-member board would trim the rate by 25 basis points.
The decision was backed by four of the seven board members.
