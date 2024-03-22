Colombia's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points

By Nelson Bocanegra

BOGOTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Colombia's central bank reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 12.25% on Friday, its third cut since beginning a downward monetary policy cycle in December, as policymakers looked to boost the ailing economy.

The decision was backed by five of the seven members of the central bank's board. One board member voted for a cut of 75 basis points, while a second called to slash the rate by 100 basis points.

The rate cut was inline with the majority of the market's expectations.

Last week, a Reuters poll found 16 of 23 analysts expected the central bank to cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to 12.25%, from the current 12.75%. Four analysts forecast the central bank would cut the rate by 75 basis points, while three predicted a cut of 25 basis points.

The central bank's technical team also raised its growth outlook for the year and cut its inflation forecast, Leonardo Villar, the board chief, said in a statement.

"The technical team forecasts growth of 1.1% in 2024, which represents an increase versus the 0.8% forecast in January," Villar said.

The team also expects inflation to close the year at 5.4%, lower than a previous forecast of 5.9%.

Colombia's inflation in the 12 months to the end of February was 7.74%, significantly lower than a year ago, but still more than double the central bank's 3% target.

Last year, Colombia's economy grew a lackluster 0.6%. The central bank's technical team expects it to grow by 0.8% this year.

Analysts estimate the central bank board will lower the interest rate to 8.25% by the end of this year before cutting it to 6% in 2025.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra in Bogota; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Nia Williams and Paul Simao)

