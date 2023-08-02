News & Insights

Colombia's central bank cuts 2023 inflation forecast to 9%

Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

August 02, 2023 — 07:39 pm EDT

Written by Oliver Griffin and Nelson Bocanegra for Reuters ->

BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Wednesday lowered its outlook for inflation in 2023 to 9%, from 9.5% previously, citing recent slowing of price inceases.

The revision in the team's quarterly monetary policy report follows the unanimous decision by the bank's board on Monday to hold the benchmark interest rate stable at 13.25% for the second month in a row.

