Colombia's central bank cuts 2023 inflation forecast to 9%

BOGOTA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The technical team of Colombia's central bank on Wednesday lowered its outlook for inflation in 2023 to 9%, from 9.5% previously, citing recent slowing of price inceases.

The revision in the team's quarterly monetary policy report follows the unanimous decision by the bank's board on Monday to hold the benchmark interest rate stable at 13.25% for the second month in a row.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.