Colombia's Cementos Argos announces $50.8 mln share buy-back

BOGOTA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Cementos Argos CCB.CN will perform a share buy-back worth around 250 billion pesos ($50.8 million) to help bolster its share price on the Colombian stock market, it said on Tuesday, as it reported a 59% fall in 2022 net profit.

The Grupo Argos ARG.CN subsidiary reported full-year net profit of 214.8 billion pesos ($43.7 million), down from 523.9 billion pesos in 2021, citing higher financial costs due to rising interest rates.

The board of Colombia's central bank has raised borrowing costs by a total of 1,100 basis points to 12.75%, its highest rate since 1999, since launching an upward monetary cycle in September 2021.

Despite the decline in profit, the company finished the year with a consolidated cash flow of 1.3 trillion pesos, it said in a statement.

"The solid operating and cash flow performance will allow the company to increase its distributions to shareholders by approximately 80% in 2023, compared to the previous year," Cementos Argos said.

The company is still in the process of listing its business in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange, it added.

($1 = 4,918.94 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Jan Harvey)

