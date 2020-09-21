US Markets

Colombia's capital lifts most coronavirus measures but says new outbreak inevitable

Contributor
Oliver Griffin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUISA GONZALEZ

Bogota, the Colombian capital, will lift most of the restrictions implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus, the mayor's office said on Monday, though it warned that a new outbreak in the city of 8 million is inevitable.

BOGOTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Bogota, the Colombian capital, will lift most of the restrictions implemented to curb the spread of coronavirus, the mayor's office said on Monday, though it warned that a new outbreak in the city of 8 million is inevitable.

Bogota began quarantine measures in the second half of March, before the Andean country entered a nationwide lockdown to control the pandemic, which lasted through August.

While a selective quarantine remains in place nationally for September, authorities in Bogota will lift many restrictions from Tuesday, including rules dictating when people can shop or visit banks.

"If we maintain these bio-security rules, we can enjoy this new normality with more socializing, more activities and more work," Bogota Mayor Claudia Lopez said in a video posted on Twitter, referring to the use of face masks and social distancing.

However, a new outbreak of coronavirus is "inevitable", her office said in an accompanying statement, and necessary measures will be taken when needed.

Colombia has reported over 765,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and confirmed 24,208 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

(Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular