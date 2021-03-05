Colombia's Cano Limon pipeline hit by bomb attack

BOGOTA, March 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline has been attacked with explosives, Cenit, a subsidiary of the country's majority state-owned oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN, said on Friday.

Pumping on the pipeline was already halted for repairs before the attack, a spokesperson said, and a restart will depend on the armed forces securing the area and repairs being finished.

The attack - the 11th this year against oil infrastructure in Arauca province - took place in rural Las Bancas, Cenit said in a statement.

A fly-over shows a crater with oil inside, the statement said, but local communities and waterways are unaffected.

The 480-mile (773-kilometer) long pipeline - which can transport up to 210,000 barrels of crude oil per day - is regularly attacked, sometimes causing fires or polluting rivers.

The company did not attribute the attack to a specific group. However, guerrillas from the National Liberation Army (ELN) and former members of the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal both operate in the area.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julia.cobb@thomsonreuters.com; +57-316-389-7187;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.