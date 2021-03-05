Colombia's bonds tumble as credit rating worries mount

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Colombia's dollar-denominated bonds fell to their lowest in 8-months on Friday as a government financial health warning fanned worries the country could lose its prized investment grade credit rating.

Colombia's 2021 fiscal deficit forecast on Thursday came in well above market expectations, with the finance ministry changing its projection for the deficit to 8.6%, from a previous prediction of 7.6%.

With markets still digesting the news and also suffering broader global pressure, Colombia's 2029- US195325DP79=TE and 2030-maturing dollar bonds US195325DR36=TE dropped 1.2 cents and 1.5 cents respectively.

Investment grade status is a coveted by governments as it generally ensures a lower cost of borrowing in financial markets. Colombia is currently rated the lowest investment grade BBB- and on a downgrade warning with both S&P Global and Fitch.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Julien Ponthus )

