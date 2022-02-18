US Markets

Colombia's Banco Popular to issue up to $126.5 mln in bonds

Nelson Bocanegra Reuters
Colombian bank Banco Popular said on Friday it will issue up to 500 billion pesos ($126.5 million) in local bonds in March.

BOGOTA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Colombian bank Banco Popular BPO.CN said on Friday it will issue up to 500 billion pesos ($126.5 million) in local bonds in March.

The issue will take place on March 10 for at least 350 billion pesos, the bank said in a statement to the financial regulator, adding specifics will be published the day before.

The bank, a subsidiary of financial holding company Grupo Aval GAA.CN, conducted a similar operation in July last year, also for a value of 500 billion pesos.

($1 = 3,953.26 Colombian pesos)

