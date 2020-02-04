Colombia's Banco Popular issues bonds worth $145.5 million in offer

BOGOTA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Colombia's Banco Popular issued bonds worth 495 billion pesos ($145.5 million) on Tuesday in an over-subscribed offer, the country's stock exchange said. In the offer, which saw demand for more than double the bonds on offer, Banco Popular released papers of three years with a yield of 5.88%, five years at 6.12% and seven years at 6.29%. Offers for more than 1.1 trillion pesos were received during the issued, the stock exchange said in a statement. The issue from the bank, which is a subsidiary of financial conglomerate Grupo Aval , is part of a global coupon for 7 trillion pesos. ($1 = 3.401,56 pesos) (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;)) Keywords: BANCO POPULAR COLOMBIA/BONDS

