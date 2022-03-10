US Markets

Colombia's Banco Popular issues $131 mln in bonds

Colombian bank Banco Popular on Thursday issued 490.7 billion pesos ($131 million) in local bonds, the stock exchange said.

The issue was oversubscribed, with Banco Popular BPO.CN receiving interest for some $148 million in paper.

The operation by the bank, a subsidiary of Grupo Aval GAA.CN, included 3-year paper with a yield of 10.2% annually, 5-year paper with a yield of 3.84% annually plus inflation and 2-year paper with a yield of 2.68% plus the benchmark banking index, the stock exchange said in a statement.

($1 = 3,746.43 Colombian pesos)

