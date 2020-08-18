Colombia's Banco Occidente to issue $92.5 mln in bonds to support loan business

BOGOTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's Banco de Occidente will issue ordinary bonds worth 350 billion pesos ($92.5 million) on Thursday to help finance its loan business, one of its underwriters said on Tuesday.

The bonds will have placements of three, six and 12 years with AAA ratings, said brokerage Casa de Bolsa which - alongside Banco de Occidente BOC.CN - forms part of Grupo Aval GAA.CN.

Grupo Aval is owned by magnate Luis Carlos Sarmiento and is Colombia's largest financial conglomerate.

Proceeds will be used to increase available resources for loans, which form part of Banco de Occidente's corporate objectives, the brokerage said in a note to clients.

($1 = 3,783.15 Colombian pesos)

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra Writing by Oliver Griffin)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931))

